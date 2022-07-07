The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gameplay Trailer Released

The Lord of the Rings fans have caught snippets of the new game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum over the past couple of months, but this week, Nacon showed a much more revealing look at the project in a new gameplay trailer. It shows Gollum crawling and climbing through different terrains while circumnavigating threats in what seems to be one of the longest gameplay previews we've gotten to date.

That trailer can be seen below courtesy of Nacon, the publisher who not long ago acquired Daedalic Entertainment, the studio developing the game. It's a brief trailer showing off just over a minute and 20 seconds of gameplay, but considering how gameplay reveals have ben sporadic in the past, any reveal is a welcome one for those looking forward to the game.

Only those who have nothing left know that good and evil are two sides of the same coin: survival.



Now is the time to make it count. Take a first look at exclusive #GollumGame footage from this year's #NaconConnect! pic.twitter.com/xSEOTfyVyP — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 7, 2022

For those who may just now be taking interest in Gollum following its release date reveal and now this gameplay trailer, Nacon provided another overview of the game to fill you in.

"Experience the untold story in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a story-driven action RPG where our twisted protagonist is on a quest to regain the only thing precious to him," Nacon said about the new game. "Torn by his fractured psyche, players will have to manage both Sméagol and Gollum on a journey that will take him across famous locales, revealing more about his time as a slave below the Dark Tower and his stray with the Elves of Mirkwood, as he interacts with iconic characters from the series."

Several updates were shared on the game within the past few years with the developers equating it to things like Prince of Persia, but things went quiet for a while after it was delayed to 2022 at the start of 2021. With the release date now revealed and the game scheduled to launch on September 1st, we'll perhaps be seeing more teasers and previews like this as that date draws nearer.