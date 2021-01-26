The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed to 2022

✖

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will no longer release this year, Daedalic Entertainment announced. Instead, the game will now shoot for a 2022 release window with Nacon now added on as a co-publisher for the Lord of the Rings game. The game is still planned for a release on the previously announced platforms which include the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The announcement of the game’s delay was shared on Tuesday wherein Daedalic Entertainment established the new release window and confirmed Nacon’s involvement. Some of Daedalic Entertainment’s bestsellers it’s published include Unrailed! and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun while Nacon is known for games like Warhammer: Chaosbane, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr as well as a number of different sports and simulation games.

We’ve seen previews of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in the past through things like screenshots and even a teaser trailer that showed off some parts of the game, but we still haven’t seen much more on it beyond those assets. The game itself was only revealed in March 2019, but we’ve at least got a description of the game from its Steam listing and some additional gameplay details to hold us over until we learn more.

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action adventure,” a preview of the game from its Steam listing said. “Take on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to him. Gollum is skillful and cunning, but also torn by his split personality. One mind, two egos – you decide!”

For those who’ve explored every corner of The Lord of the Rings franchise already, this game will also serve as a new avenue for experiencing the fantasy world. While it’s deeply intertwined with the rest of the lore, this game is a unique experience in that it’s an original story of Gollum’s origins.

Some of those previews shown for the new game presented players with a lot of decisions based on Gollum’s two egos referenced above. Players will be able to select choices based on both Gollum and Sméagol’s thoughts and what they’d do in a situation to let one personality have more influence over the other.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is now scheduled to release some time in 2022.