The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Release Date Revealed

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has a release date and thankfully, it's not too far away. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the first AAA Lord of the Rings game for consoles since the acclaimed Shadow of War. Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War received tons of acclaim for the dark and original stories they were able to tell within the Lord of the Rings universe, taking advantage of the rich lore that Tolkien had created many years ago. They also managed to have incredibly innovative gameplay that allowed enemies to remember the player and create conflicts and small, dynamic stories. Although The Lord of the Rings: Gollum isn't related to those games, it does look like it'll tell its own original story and have really unique gameplay.

It has been confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will arrive for most platforms on September 1st, 2022. The game will also come to Nintendo Switch at a later date, but no exact time frame was given. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has had nothing more than a vague release window for quite some time, so it's great to get an actual date now. The game is described as telling Gollum's untold story, essentially filling in the gaps between his initial descent into madness and the events of The Lord of the Rings. The game will show players what it was like when he was a slave below the Dark Tower, his encounters with some familiar faces, and his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood.

Gollum's quest for his precious will begin on September 1, 2022!



Coming on PC & consoles and at a later date on Nintendo Switch.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is also a rather unique stealth game, as Gollum will be forced to use his cunning tactics and mischief to take down enemies and carefully navigate through enemies. Since he's a small and feeble creature, he's not going to be holding his own in any kind of sword fight. It seems like a pretty essential story for any Lord of the Rings fan and also a daunting one for Daedalic Entertainment to be tasked with given the immense love for Gollum. Whether or not they'll be able to pull it off remains to be seen, but we'll find out very soon.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases on September 1st, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game will release on Nintendo Switch at a later date.

