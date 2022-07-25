The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed Indefinitely

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the upcoming video game developed by Daedalic Entertainment, has been delayed once again. Originally announced all the way back in 2019, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was originally slated to launch in 2021. However, as we have come to see from a number of video games in recent years, the project ended up getting pushed back to this fall. Now, that release window has shifted once again, although we don't know if Gollum will still arrive before the end of 2022.

Shared to the official The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Twitter account today, it was announced that the game will be delayed by a "few months." Originally, the title was slated to come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms in early September, with the Switch iteration arriving in November. Now, these release dates will no longer be met, with the title having now been pushed to an undetermined window.

"We are dedicated to meeting our community's expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien. That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We will update you with an exact timing in the near future," the game's developers said on social media. "We are grateful for our passionate community and we cannot wait to share this unique adventure with you soon!"

As you can see, the biggest question involving The Lord of the Rings: Gollum now involves whether it will release before this year comes to a close or not. The "few months" delay that has been given implies that a launch before 2022 ends could still be feasible, but it also wouldn't be shocking to see the game slip into next year. Either way, the Switch version of the game is almost certainly not going to drop until 2023 at this point, so if you were looking to specifically play on that platform, you might be waiting for quite some time.

How do you feel about seeing The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed once again? And when are you expecting the game to actually see the light of day?