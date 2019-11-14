The Outer Worlds Developer Reveals Grounded

Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind The Outer Worlds and other hits from before, revealed a totally new IP on Thursday during Xbox‘s X019 event. The developer’s next game is called Grounded, and it involves a shrunken adventure where players have to fend off threats like ants and overcome obstacles that are much more imposing when you’re down there on their level. A release date for the game hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s supposed to be out some time in Spring 2020.

The first trailer for the game can be seen above to give an idea of what kinds of tasks you’ll partake in when you play Grounded. Building settlements by chopping down leaves and other miniature objects around you was one mechanic shown. You can explore with a weapon and other objects in-hand, and you’ll have to interact with “huge” creatures like ants, ladybugs, spiders, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Obsidian Entertainment announces Grounded, their new survival game with a small twist,” a description of the trailer reads. “Go big or never go home in Spring 2020. An Xbox Game Preview title built with community feedback and premiering on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.”

The video below also came from the X019 event where Obsidian shared some more info on the game.

The team from Obsidian Entertainment talks about shrinking down to the size of an ant in their new survival game, Grounded. #X019 #InsideXbox pic.twitter.com/7yq9V7sGC3 — Xbox ➡️ X019 🇬🇧 (@Xbox) November 14, 2019

More details about Grounded provided in a press release about the game said players will explore a suburban backyard either by themselves or with three additional players. Things as simple as acorns and the dew that shakes off of grass can be used to survive this miniature world as players embark on missions and explore everything Grounded has to offer. The trailer at the top showed some of this exploration by sending players into the tall grasses and into cave systems which are probably just ant tunnels or something similar that’s been scaled down.

Grounded is scheduled to be released for consoles and PC some time in Spring 2020. Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both platforms will get the game when it releasesfas