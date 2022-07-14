The Simpsons: Hit and Run Fan Remake Adds Popular GTA 5 Feature

The Simpsons: Hit and Run is one of the most beloved video games out there and that is largely thanks to how well it utilized the idea of a GTA-style game within the Simpsons universe. One fan decided to take a very modern feature from Grand Theft Auto V and implement it into a fan remake of The Simpsons: Hit and Run. For those that never played it, The Simpsons: Hit and Run was a game from the PS2-era that allowed fans to play as the whole Simpsons family. Each chapter of the story featured a different character in a new area of Springfield and allowed them to unlock new costumes, vehicles, and progress the narrative in a fun, new way. It's one of the most revered licensed games out there.

Recently, a YouTuber known as reubs began a fan remake of The Simpsons: Hit and Run and in his latest video, he started adding new features. The aim of the remake is to give it better graphics, new features like online, create a seamless map, and more. While playing around with camera angles, the developer was reminded of GTA V's character switching system which pulls the camera out to a birds eye view of Los Santos and then zooms in on another character elsewhere on the map. It was a really innovative and impressive system, ensuring these three characters never had to be together at the same time in order for players to swap between them. Given The Simpsons: Hit and Run features multiple characters, reubs implemented a similar feature for Homer, Marge, and Apu. Once the creator realized this created a visual issue where gaps in the map could be seen, reubs finished the overall map and created a seamless version of Springfield. You can see this new feature and much more in the new video below.

reubs has already stated that this is purely for entertainment purposes and has no plans to release the Simpsons: Hit and Run fan remake, but it has created a lot of demand for a new one. Whether or not Disney decides to make a new Simpsons game or properly remake this one remains to be seen, but it seems like there's an audience for it.

[H/T ScreenRant]