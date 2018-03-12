The Sims 4 Getting a Work-Filled Expansion On Consoles Next Week

If you’re a fan of EA’s The Sims series, then you no doubt like putting your virtual people to work, whether they’re enjoying a bit of the home life, or performing in a number of activities as they develop a social life.

That’s great and all, but what about jobs? Well, those are coming, too.

Electronic Arts has confirmed that a new expansion called Get To Work will make its way to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It’s set to arrive on March 20th, and it appears to be priced at $39.99.

The product description reads: “You rule the workplace! Actively control your Sims while they’re at work and determine whether they spend their days saving lives as a daring Doctor, solving crimes as a fearless Detective, crafting inventions as a mad Scientist, or creating their own retail businesses trying to become a Simoleonaire.”

Now, while that’s an unusually high price for an expansion, keep in mind that it’ll give your virtual characters a lot to do. This includes filling a number of occupations, whether it’s a detective trying to solve a mystery; a doctor that’s attempting to save lives on a daily basis; or a scientist who’s slowly but surely trying to take over the world. (Now that’s a great job to have right there – but does it come with benefits?)

On top of that, you won’t just direct your Sims into their dream jobs. You can actually create your dream business at the same time, as you can build them in the retail world across a number of places in your universe.

You can also learn a thing or two, as a number of skills will be available in the new expansion, including baking, photography and more. Fortunately, you won’t have to combine the two to make a living – that means you can cook food without having to worry about taking pictures of it.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the hit PC game came out last year and have gotten pretty strong reception from fans, and this expansion will no doubt bring them back for more.

Check out the Sims on consoles and PC now, and prepare to get to work in just a few days!

