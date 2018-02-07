Latest The Sims 4 Patch Let’s You Take Back Those Regrettable Decisions

If you haven’t gotten into the world of The Sims 4 yet, now is the perfect time! The base game is on sale for a limited time only for 10 bucks with all of the subsequent expansions discounted at half off! You can learn more about the great deals here, but for those that have already been livin’ that Sims life – the latest patch is now live and is small but straight to the point.

In true The Sims fashion, the patch notes aren’t without their comedic value but what’s most notable about the latest changes comes from being able to back out of those “oh, my god – why did I do that” decisions in-game! That, and now you don’t have to be super rude and ask people for their ages. Here’s what the team had to say about what’s different in the world of total simulation:

Happy 2018! Now that the eggnog is past the expiration date, and you’ve found the last of those pesky wrapping paper bits from under the sofa let’s have some real fun!

You wanted to be able to freely rotate objects, and now you can! With free rotate you can rotate objects to any angle – thirty degrees, thirty-two degrees… thirty-one… Forty-eight clockwise, nine counter-clockwise, three clockwise… Oh gosh, that’s something different! Forget I ever said that!

When you own a restaurant, let the food to do the talking and not the questionable décor when placing your eatery from My Library.

Sometimes you just want to back out of a decision and now you can, with added reliability.

It’s come to our attention that it is rude to ask someone their age, so we decided to be polite and not ask when you switch between an Adult Vampire to a Toddler in CAS. It can be your little secret.

So that’s something! Get your restaurant on and be a little nicer to those sensitive about their age – sounds good to us!

