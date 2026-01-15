6 Hardest PS2 Games That Frustrated Players

The PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. With 160 million units sold, developers were quick to launch as many games as possible, hoping to capitalize on Sony’s massive user base. That means the quality of PS2 games runs the gamut. There are as many excellent games as terrible ones, but a few games stand out not just for their quality, but also for how difficult they are to complete. These games might still be great, but getting to the end credits scene is going to take quite a bit of work.

Here are six of the hardest games on the PlayStation 2.

6) Manhunt

Manhunt is difficult in more ways than one. On one hand, Rockstar’s violent adventure through Carcer City is tough to play simply because of the subject matter. You are murdering enemies in increasingly grotesque ways that will leave you feeling like you need to take a shower after finishing a mission.

That said, the reason it’s on this list is because of its unforgiving stealth. If you’re not on your “A” game, Manhunt‘s gameplay is brutal. One mistake often means your death because fighting off enemies when they know what’s coming feels nearly impossible. You have to be incredibly precise, or you might as well restart.

5) Jak 2

Jak 2 is a weird one for this list. For the most part, it’s a well-balanced action-adventure game that most platformer fans will be able to work their way through with trial-and-error. Every once in a while, though, Jak 2 tosses that balance out the window in favor of some of the largest difficulty spikes you’ll see on the PS2.

It’s such a jarring experience that you might wonder if you’ve run into a glitch or are doing something wrong. Plus, Jak 2′s checkpoint system is the opposite of friendly, often forcing you to replay those nearly impossible sections over and over, leading to even more frustration.

4) God Hand

God Hand comes from Clover Studio and director Shinji Mikami, who is most known as the creator of Resident Evil. With this game, he tried to do something different. Mikami wanted a hardcore beat ’em up that mixed in plenty of jokes. It’s bizarre, and there’s really nothing much like it before or since.

The difficulty might be the reason for that. God Hand requires players to memorize fighting game-like combos, while also learning intricate patterns of each enemy. Nobody comes at you the same way, which means you have to constantly be on your toes. God Hand also uses quasi-tank controls, which slow the action down and make you meet the game on its terms. It’s tough to get your head around, but you’ll feel great if you can master it.

3) Devil May Cry 3

Devil May Cry is, generally, a tough action game that asks you to master its systems. However, DMC3 gets a special nod on this list, assuming you’re playing the US version. See, Capcom actually tuned up the difficulty for North American audiences, which turns into a stylish challenge that requires your best.

Even if you aren’t on the NA release, DMC3 isn’t easy. That said, the difficulty is punishing for a reason. Capcom’s beautiful display of fast-paced action is a masterpiece that wouldn’t be nearly as good if it didn’t force you to learn its mechanics inside and out. Sometimes, difficult games feel like a gimmick, but Devil May Cry 3 is an example of a developer using difficulty to make something special.

2) Maximo: Ghosts to Glory

The Ghosts ‘n Goblins series has always been known for its extreme difficulty. That’s no different with Maximo. Sure, this time you might be running around a 3D world, but that extra dimension doesn’t mean the developers are tuning down the challenge.

In fact, Maximo can sometimes feel more difficult than previous Ghosts ‘n Goblins games. That’s because the extra dimension means Capcom can add more platforming sections. So while the on-screen action is slower than the originals, you’re going to plummet to your death at least a few hundred times. Just an incredibly frustrating video game.

1) Shinobi

Don’t get me wrong, Shinobi is an excellent video game. The hyper-violent action is some of the best on the platform, and some of those boss fights are all-timers. It is endlessly creative and deserves more love from fans of action games. It can also feel impossible.

There are many reasons for this. Your sword feeds on the souls of slain enemies, but if you don’t kill fast enough, it starts to drain your life. The platforming sections require the precision of a skilled surgeon. Even the most common enemies can block most of your attacks, making every fight a challenge when you’re starting.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg that is Shinobi‘s difficulty, but here’s the thing: it’s worth it. Mastering Shinobi‘s action is one of the most rewarding things you can do on a PlayStation 2. You’re not going to like it at first, but overcoming the challenge is one of the best feelings you’ll get with a video game.

