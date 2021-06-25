The Sims 4 Is Getting Sims Sessions Music Festivals

✖

A new experience is coming to The Sims 4 soon when the first ever Sims Sessions music festival gets underway. Electronic Arts announced the Sims Sessions event this week and said that Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals’ lead singer Dave Bayley and singer, songwriter and producer Joy Oladokun would all take part, too. Songs will be sung in Simlish with in-game activities outside of the music alone for players to take part in.

The Sims Sessions event will begin on June 29th and will last until July 7th, EA said. While players have heard Simlish songs sung in The Sims 4 and other games for years now, this Sims Sessions event will be the first time that they’ve been presented in this festival format.

Over on the Sims Sessions page that’s been set up on The Sims’ site, you can find out more about all of the artists participating in the event if you’re unfamiliar with any of them. The same page also discusses some of the other events players will be able to take part in beyond just listening to music. You’ll be able to buy themed merch at the festival or can run a craft or snack table if you’re more of an entrepreneur, you can camp out at the festival, and you can perform on stage yourself after the main shows conclude.

As for how players can actually take part in the event, all you need to know now is that you’ll need The Sims 4 downloaded, updated, and ready to go ahead of the event to take part as soon as it goes live. Dave Bayley will perform “Heat Waves,” Jay Oladokun will perform “Breathe Again,” and Bebe Rexha will perform a Simlish version of “Sabotage.”

There’s also going to be a social media element to the event, too. While the event is going on in-game, players will be able to head to TikTok to participate in what’s being referred to as a “karaoke challenge” where people can show off their Simlish skills. Sims fans can duet Bebe Rexha with a chance to have their video shared by the artist.

