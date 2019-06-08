The Sims 4 Trailer Reveals New Island Living Expansion

Electronic Arts’ final game to take the stage during its EA Play event was The Sims 4, and during that presentation came the reveal of the game’s latest expansion. It’s called “Island Living,” and it puts players on an island filled with other characters, new furniture and features, and even mermaids. It’s scheduled to release on June 21st for the PC and Mac platforms, and on July 16th, it’ll be out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The island that you’ll be dropped into is called Sulani, and players can start their new lives there on the island with all the activities that would entail. Lounging on the beach, going to parties, dressing the part, and even interacting with dolphins and mermaids are just a few of the things players can do in the new expansion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The expansion pack introduces the beautiful, sun-soaked world of Sulani, where for the first time in The Sims 4, Sims can enjoy activities in the clear blue waters surrounding the island, setting sail in a peaceful canoe or going on a wild aqua zip ride alongside pods of playful dolphins that surround the island,” EA said about the new expansion in a press release. “Sims can also swim to their heart’s content, build sandcastles on the shore, or kick back and relax under the sun. Sims will immerse themselves into the Sulani lifestyle by learning local folklore, tasting traditional delicacies, dressing in tropical garb or decorating their new oasis with objects inspired by the local culture.”

There’s also a new career option that’s being made available in the expansion. As you’ll see in the trailer above, players can help clean up the beaches to keep them in pristine condition and can take on other jobs relevant to the new locale.

“Players can try out a new conservationist career for Sims who want to make a change in their newfound home and play with life like never before,” EA said. “The more Sims clean up and care for their environment, the more lush and full of explosive nature it becomes. Or Sims will take on protecting beachgoers as a lifeguard, taking on odd jobs or fishing for their next meal.”

The Sims 4: Island Living releasing on June 21st and July 16th for the PC and console platforms, respectively.