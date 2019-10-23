The Sims 4 Gets a University Expansion Next Month

The Sims 4 players are going back to school in November when Electronic Arts releases its Discover University expansion. Two new institutes of higher learning can be visited by players as they send their Sims to school to pursue different ventures like taking classes, joining organizations, and playing party games like juice pong. Electronic Arts announced this week that those on the PC and Mac platforms will get the new expansion first on November 15th while those on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will get it just over a month later on December 17th.

The University of Britechester and the Foxbury Institute are the two schools players will be able to enroll in when the expansion drops next month. You’ll be able to choose things like whether you’ll stay on the campuses or off of them and will be able to deck your Sims out with gear to show off their school pride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interacting with others is a big part of going to college, so The Sims 4 has set aside time for players to have their characters mingle with others at the school. You’ll be able to join clubs and hang out with other characters like roommates and classmates while also looking for ways to get into “a mysterious secret society.” Juice pong and juice keg parties were some of what was previewed in the announcement as well.

Somewhere between all this exploration and partying, you’ll be able to take classes that your characters might be interested in. You’ll even have final grades at the end of your college experience that’ll reflect how much studying and work you actually did.

“When it comes right down to it, college is all about the classes and your Sims have a huge selection of them to choose from,” Electronic Arts said about the new expansion. “Biology? Sure thing. Computer Science? You bet. Villainy? Weirdly enough, yeah! There are lectures to attend, term papers to work on, and presentations to give. And, of course, attending classes (or blowing them off) will affect their final grades. Remember, the more they learn, the better they’ll be in their future careers, so no slacking if your Sims want to succeed.”

The Sims 4’s new Discover University expansion releases next month for those on the PC and Mac, and you can see everything you need to know about it here and through the trailer at the top.