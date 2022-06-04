The Sims 4 is Adding Werewolves Very Soon

✖

The Sims 4 is adding werewolves and... well, it looks interesting to say the least. The Sims 4 is a game that seemingly has no interest in dying and EA has only suggested that it is working on a new game within the last couple of years, so we're stuck with expansions until The Sims 5 begins to materialize. The Sims 4 has been milking expansions with pets, holidays, jobs, and more for years and it seems like they still have plenty of ideas left for more DLCs. Much to the surprise of many, EA has announced a new expansion for the beloved video game.

EA has confirmed that Werewolves are coming to The Sims 4 on June 16th. The new pack will arrive on all platforms and allow players to live out their furry fantasies. The pack will allow players to embrace or fight their newfound werewolf powers and experience new gameplay systems centered around this new gift and/or curse. The expansion will also allow players to find a group to belong to or try and live as a lone wolf, giving all kinds of choice to those who want to be wild. The expansion will cost $19.99 and release on all platforms on June 16th at 10 AM PT. The new expansion will also allow owners to explore werewolf lore and descend down a rabbit hole of spell casting and more.

The Sims 4 also has a vampire expansion, so players can try and replicate the events of Twilight if they're feeling extra ambitious. As of right now, EA has yet to announce any other future expansions for The Sims 4, but it seems likely that this game will run out of steam soon. The Sims 4 releases in 2014, meaning the game can been running for nearly eight years, and EA will likely want to capitalize on a new release for the new generation of consoles. When that happens remains a mystery, but with such a huge franchise, EA is likely hoping to see a new entry sooner rather than later.

Are you going to play the new Sims 4 expansion? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.