The Unleashed Delivers a One of a Kind Superhero RPG on Twitch

Those looking for a unique take on the superhero genre and a new way to enjoy roleplaying games are in luck thanks to a brand new transmedia RPG series titled The Unleashed. The new series features some beloved names from Power Rangers HyperForce, as Unleashed is written by Melissa Flores and stars Meghan Strawburry17 Camarena alongside Shelby Grace, Mika Midgett, Mike Bow, Christopher Sean, and GM Aabria Iyengar. The best part is this one of a kind RPG experience premieres tonight on Twitch at 6:30 PM PST, so you don't want to miss out on all the fun.

In addition to the main cast the series will also feature Joey Graceffa, LDShadowlady, Pkmnmasterholly, Paul Schrier, and more, and will feature artwork from Zachary Sterling and Luke Duo as well as a new theme song by Matthew Grant.

💥✨💖 The Unleashed is a new hybrid RPG superhero series with cinematic segments, audience participation and Twitch extensions. Airing exclusively on https://t.co/dUPTujLnsL 10/21 at 6:30pm PST. #Riftside pic.twitter.com/XB6lr8zj7D — Meghan Camarena (@Strawburry17) October 16, 2020

The eight-episode series will shake up the interactive roleplaying experience with filmed segments and a scripted and inclusive superhero narrative alongside custom Twitch extensions and impressive production values. This isn't going to be like any RPG you've watched or played before, and you can find the official description below.

"Deep in the Angeles National Forest exists a Rift that opens to another dimension containing a superhuman community known as the Unleashed. They have cut themselves off from the outside world to avoid being hunted by a nefarious government agency. But when that rogue agency finds a way to breach the Rift, it will be up to four Unleashed teenagers to team up and risk everything to save their world.

In the pilot, a teen named Daniel (played by Mike Bow) experiences new powers and is taken into the Rift, where he meets an alien named Phee (Played by Meghan Camarena), a witch named Mara (played by Mika Midgett) and a genial rogue named Charlie (Played by Shelby Grace aka Shubble). Together, these friends will experience a brand-new world of magic, corruption and power. But hidden in plain sight is the genius named Dante (played by Christopher Sean), who may have plans of his own."

“As an LGBTQ+ content creator, we felt it important to represent all walks of life and create a world where all things imaginable are possible, and anybody can be hero,” says Meghan. “The Unleashed is a passion project that will capture the hearts of our fans.”

“We are so excited to partner with Strawburry17 and the fantastic team she has assembled for this unique series,” said a statement from Twitch. “At Twitch, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries of inclusive storytelling and live audience participation. With The Unleashed, we continue that tradition with a superhero story for a new generation.”

You can check out the series on Twitch tonight at 6:30 PM PST, and yu can check out the full cast starting on the next slide.