New Walking Dead Game Gets a Dark Launch Trailer

Skybound released a new game set in The Walking Dead’s universe this week that sends players on up-close encounters with zombies and other threats. It’s called The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and it’s a virtual reality game where players try to survive the zombie outbreak in New Orleans. The game released on January 23rd for SteamVR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive, and later in the year, it’ll be released for the PlayStation VR and Oculus Quest. To celebrate its debut, Skybound released a dark, moody launch trailer showing some of the situations and settings players will find themselves in.

The launch trailer in question can be seen below with an eerie narration setting the mood for the events that unfold. Floating through flooded streets, the player sees all kinds of encounters between humans and zombies, both of which look like they’ll be equal threats in the game. Cult-like groups and tense situations litter the trailer and are joined by the expected swarms of zombies that can even come up on players from the water.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where the game may look like it’s lacking in terms of graphics, it appears to make up for it with just how personal it makes the zombie encounters feel. Other gameplay trailers released in the past showed close-up interactions with zombies where the enemies are right in players’ faces and force them to use things like bladed weapons or improvised tools to keep them at bay. There’s also the threat of other humans wielding their own weapons that players will have to deal with through similarly aggressive means, though moral decisions will also play a part in the game.

“Are you a saint or a sinner?” the game’s site asks. “You’re not alone in this new, broken world. On your journey, you’ll encounter desperate survivors and factions trying to make it day by day while being ravaged by violence, disease, famine, and the Walkers. Whether you work together and fend for yourself, your choices will have meaning and consequences for both you and the world around you.”

The game is currently available for select VR platforms on SteamVR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. There’s a PlayStation VR release planned for Spring 2020 and an Oculus Quest release planned for Q4 of this year.