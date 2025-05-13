Witcher 4 Developer Says Ciri as Protagonist Is a “Great Choice”

CD Projekt Red officially revealed The Witcher 4 back in December, showing off Ciri as the new protagonist following Geralt’s retirement. The reception to this change has been mixed, with many excited for the chance to play as Ciri while others are not so convinced. However, Piotr Nielubowicz, the studio’s chief financial officer, is convinced that selecting Ciri as the new protagonist is the right choice. Ciri opens the door for a new way to explore the world of the Witcher series, bringing new gameplay options and a new narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview, Piotr Nielubowicz expressed his confidence in choosing Ciri as the protagonist for The Witcher 4. Nielubowicz did not go into details about The Witcher 4, but he did express the ambition of CD Projekt Red, which is relying heavily on Ciri’s new role.

“We believe that Ciri is a great choice for the new saga, because she gives us many possibilities – both narrative and artistic,” Nielubowicz said. “It also gives us the opportunity to tell the story from a new perspective.”

geralt and ciri in the witcher series.

Fans did not get to see direct gameplay of The Witcher 4, but its cinematic trailer has already generated a lot of hype. Some criticized Ciri’s appearance, but others were far more invested in the action and world of the trailer. The Witcher 4 looks to continue the morally gray monster-slaying world without Geralt, and CD Projekt Red is keen to deliver on it.

The Witcher 4 still doesn’t have a release window, meaning there is quite some time to go. That said, CD Projekt Red will reveal more information and footage of the game in the future, giving fans a more in-depth look at what to expect.