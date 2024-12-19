The Witcher 4 Size Revealed

There is no doubt The Witcher 4 is one of the most anticipated games in development, considering The Witcher 3’s incredible reception and praise. What’s more, The Witcher 4 follows Ciri, dropping Geralt, who has been the playable protagonist throughout all three Witcher games. While not much is known about The Witcher 4 outside of Ciri being the protagonist, CD Projekt RED has teased fans about what they can expect from the map in The Witcher 4. Game director Sebastian Kalemba and executive producer Gosia Mitrega shared this information while on the Friends Per Second Podcast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to CD Projekt RED, The Witcher 4’s map is “definitely more or less the same when it comes to the size,” also stating it may be “90, 85, or 100 percent” the size of The Witcher 3’s map. The focus is on quality rather than quantity, and CD Projekt RED is taking a similar approach to the quests for The Witcher 4 with the goal of having a similar amount as in The Witcher 3. Considering how amazing The Witcher 3’s story, world, and quests were, this is very good news indeed.

Credit: CD Projekt RED

The Witcher 3’s map was roughly 88 square miles or 142 square km, including all the DLC and additional areas. It included areas such as White Orchard, Velen, Novigrad, Toussaint, The Skellige Isles, Kaer Morhen, and more. There isn’t any information as to what areas will be included in The Witcher 4, but we can likely expect some of these areas to reappear. New locations are also likely to be added depending on where Ciri’s journey takes her. We know she will at least go north of the Continent based on the village from the reveal trailer.

Regardless of the specifics, CD Projekt RED assures fans the game will be big and have plenty to enjoy. With the pedigree that came from The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077’s post-launch handling, gamers have a lot of confidence in the developer. There is also the possibility The Witcher 4 will receive DLC just as The Witcher 3 did, further increasing the size of the game and adding new areas.

The Witcher 4 will pick up after the events with The Witcher 3. It may check players’ save files for the third game to make some choices, but it seems to follow the canon ending of Ciri becoming a Witcher. Those who haven’t seen the reveal trailer for The Witcher 4 during the Game Awards should absolutely check it out to get an in-depth look at what to expect from the upcoming title.

With Ciri being the defined protagonist, fans are still hoping to be able to run into Geralt in The Witcher 4. Geralt retired at the end of The Witcher 3 with the player’s romance option in Toussaint’s Corvo Bianco, so it would be nice to visit and see how Geralt is getting on. Hopefully, Geralt will have a happy ending, a warm reception, and a safe place for Ciri to take shelter and relax.