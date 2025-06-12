The Witcher 3 Story DLC Is Reportedly in the Works

New story DLC for The Witcher 3 is reportedly in the works in order to ease the wait for The Witcher 4. CD Projekt Red has been one of the best developers when it comes to supporting its games after launch. Of course, in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, there wasn’t much choice since it was a pretty messy game at release. However, the studio has continued to support the game with great content both free and premium for years. They even managed to get Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title, a game that is massive and visually demanding, but runs pretty smoothly on the new handheld console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, fans are eagerly anticipating The Witcher 4, which is set to be CD Projekt Red’s next game. Unfortunately, it is still a ways out and fans will have to go a few years without a brand new CDPR game. The developer spends a lot of time making its games, but has expanded itself so that it can work on multiple projects at once such as the sequel to Cyberpunk. This will hopefully improve the studio’s output and allow fans to get more of their games more frequently. With that said, CDPR seems to be finding ways to deliver new content without using too much of its own resources.

the witcher 3

According to a reliable Polish CD Projekt Red leaker known as Boris Nicepolak, CD Projekt Red has outsourced development on a new story DLC for The Witcher 3 with developer Fool’s Theory and it may even release next year. It’s expected that mod support will come to the game this year, then DLC in 2026, then The Witcher 4, and then a remake of the first game.

There’s no details on what this new DLC would be, it’s not even clear if we’d be playing as Geralt again. It’s possible a new DLC could serve as sort of a bridge between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4 which will see Ciri in the starring role. As of right now, we’re just going to have to wait and see, but this is surprising news since the game came out ten years ago and received its last DLC in 2016.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also reportedly getting new story content, also developed by an outside team. It’s a smart way to keep supporting the studio’s games without diverting too much time and money away from the more pressing projects. Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt because it could be wrong, but Boris is fairly reliable and corroborated this information with multiple sources.