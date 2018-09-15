This ‘The Witcher 3’ Mod Lets You See the World Through Geralt’s Eyes

The Witcher III was an incredible story, one with a massively beautiful world to explore and fascinating characters to meet. While some gamers prefer the third-person perspective, it’s amazing what a difference having a first person option available makes to the play experience. That’s exactly what this The Witcher mod does, it lets players see the world from Geralt’s eyes.

The mod is simple, “First person mode modification gives you an unique opportunity to see the world through Geralt’s eyes by adding immersive first person camera option to the game that can be enabled or disabled at will.”

Though simplistic, it’s not dumbed down. This mod offers perspective customization, different effects applied to how the player experiences the world, experimental combat support, and so much more:

Immersive first person camera that properly follows Geralt’s body.

Customizable FOV (in range from 1 to 110).

Customizable, separate X and Y axis mouse sensitivity.

Optional, first-person-only DOF effect.

Optional, first-person-only “do not disturb” mode that will allow you to avoid combat as long as you’re in first person mode.

Entirely non-conflicting setup, compatible with all mods and all game versions from 1.08 up.

Experimental combat support.

Immersive lighting (no fake light source in first person).

Optional adaptive depth of field effect.

You can see the way such a small change impacts the entire game in the video for the mod at the top of the article. Such a simple change, such a massive impact.

Interested? Check out the official Nexus Mods listing page right here for which mods this is and isn’t compatible with, the files available to download, and answers to frequently asked questions.

What do you think about a first-person mode for a game as expansive as The Witcher III? Which do you prefer, up close and personal or third-person all the way? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

