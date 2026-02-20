The Witcher 3 Report Sheds Light on Setting of New DLC

A new report has revealed the setting of the rumored Witcher 3 DLC, and it is not the setting fans of the CD Projekt Red RPG series expected. With over 60 million copies sold, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the best-selling RPG of all time, and one of the best-selling games of all time. That said, it’s been out for 11 years and hasn’t gotten substantial DLC since 2016’s Blood and Wine. The idea that it would be getting new DLC now, in 2026, sounds implausible, but that’s what the rumors have been suggesting for the past few months.

According to previous rumors, the intention of the new DLC — which is supposedly releasing soon — is to bridge the gap between The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the upcoming Witcher 4, starring Ciri, a new protagonist for the series. It’s also been reported that the new DLC will introduce a new region, with many believing said region to be Zerrikania. However, the latest rumor about the game suggests this is not the new region.

The Witcher 3 DLC Possible Setting

More specifically, Polish insider UV o granch has said fans are “looking too far away” when speculating about the setting of the DLC, which would rule out Zerrikania, and connects to his previous tease that the new region is an extension of the regions in the base game, which makes sense. CD Projekt Red is not going to want to create a whole new location just for this DLC. Meanwhile, The Witcher 4 is going to be primarily set in the regions of Kovir and Poviss. To this end, it looks like the setting is not going to be somewhere exotic but somewhere close by. This leaves us with locations like Gors Velen, Thanedd, and Brokilon as potential settings.

All of that said, make sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. At this point, it does look like The Witcher 3 is going to get major DLC. There is far too much smoke for there not to be fire, and CD Projekt Red’s silence is telling. Don’t forget, when fake Cyberpunk 2077 DLC rumors made the rounds, the Polish developer shot them down. That said, all we have are vague teases and speculation about the setting of this DLC.

