New Witcher 4 Development Update Should Excite Witcher 3 Fans

A new development update for The Witcher 4 is fantastic news for those who loved The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Since the formal announcement of the next mainline The Witcher game at the end of 2024, developer CD Projekt Red hasn’t said much else about the game. This silence was briefly broken last summer when a new glimpse of gameplay from The Witcher 4 was shared, but other than this, there’s not been a whole lot else to go off of. As such, new information about the game that has now come to light should excite those who are looking to learn more about the upcoming RPG.

In a recent post on social media, CD Projekt Red director Paweł Sasko revealed that composer Marcin Przybyłowicz is once again returning to make music for The Witcher 4. For those unaware, Przybyłowicz began collaborating with CDPR for The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and would later serve as the lead composer on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077. Although many assumed that he would come back for The Witcher 4, those at CD Projekt Red had yet to confirm these assumptions. Now, that has finally changed and tells us that Przybyłowicz and P.T. Adamczyk will be making music for the game.

While it might not seem like a huge deal for Przybyłowicz to be involved with The Witcher 4, it cannot be understated just how stellar the score was for The Witcher 3. The acclaimed open-world RPG’s music was a key element that helped establish its tone and atmosphere. It’s not only one of the best scores to ever be featured in an RPG, but it’s arguably one of the best to be seen in a video game since the turn of the century. Knowing that The Witcher 4 will feature similar music is something that just about every fan of the series should be celebrating.

Sadly, we don’t seem to be any closer to The Witcher 4 actually releasing. CD Projekt Red has yet to confirm even a broad release window for the game, which suggests that it’s still multiple years away from launch. In the interim, though, reports claim that new DLC for The Witcher 3 could be arriving at some point in 2026, which would lead directly into the events of The Witcher 4. If this is true, we could hear more about it from CD Projekt in the weeks or months ahead.

