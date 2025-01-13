The Witcher 3 Players Discover New Content 10 Years Later

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt players — after hundreds of hours of playing and 10 years since the game’s original release — have discovered secret content, or at least content that everyone seemingly missed. With The Witcher 4 still a ways off, fans of the RPG series continue to play the previous games in the series, despite them getting up there in age. The Witcher 3, for example, turns 10 years old this year, but it still holds up 10 years later. This isn’t too surprising considering it is one of the greatest games ever made.

One of the things that keeps RPG fans returning is the game’s vast open world full of detail to witness and stories to experience. It is a game absolutely brimming with content, which consequently means content is regularly missed even by those with hundreds of hours in the game.

To this end, over on The Witcher 3 Reddit page one player revealed a piece of the game they never saw before after hundreds of hours exploring and playing the RPG. And the comments on the post reveal the rest of the game’s Reddit page, or at least a strong majority of it, also had no idea about this piece of the game. If the most hardcore fans of The Witcher 3 — with hundreds of hours sunk in the game and multiple playthroughs — didn’t know about this piece of Blood and Wine it is safe to assume the vast majority of more casual fans also have no idea.

If you didn’t know that the Duchess in Beauclair — in the Blood and Wine expansion — had a pet Leopard, don’t worry you’re not alone. None of us knew this.

“WHAT? I’m currently on my umpteenth playthrough and never have seen it,” reads one of the aforementioned comments. “I love this game for doing this. I am on my don’t-know-how-many playthroughs and constantly find new NPC’s or little details I have missed out before,” adds a second comment.

A third comment further adds: “I had no idea either. And I wandered around the whole palace area multiple times.”

For what it is worth, I have 100% completed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on two different occasions, dumping nearly 300 hours into the game in the process, and I had never seen this leopard before this post. Of course, this begs the question: what other easy-to-miss content or easy-to-miss details are evading everyone?

