The Witcher's Geralt and Yennefer Join AFK Arena

AFK Arena developer and publisher Lilith Games has announced a new collaboration between the popular free-to-play idle role-playing game and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As with past collaborations, this means that new heroes will join AFK Arena to help the realm of Esperia in the video game. In this specific instance, that means both The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Perhaps the most exciting bit of this is that Doug Cockle reprises his role as Geralt for AFK Arena's voice-acted lines.

Based on the announcement, it looks as if the two characters haven't been released quite yet but will in the near future. This is far from the first time that AFK Arena has had crossover characters like this as, for example, Assassin's Creed's Ezio and Persona 5's Joker and Queen have joined previously. In the game itself, Geralt uses his sword and alchemy to fight while Yennefer largely focuses on spells that target groups of enemies. You can check out the teaser for the new collaboration for yourself embedded below:

New contract for The Witcher! Geralt and Yennefer have now embarked on a new journey across the Land of Esperia. Join and discover untold tales. pic.twitter.com/KBzgC80WZM — AFK Arena (@AFK_Arena) September 9, 2022

"I couldn't be more thrilled to work with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt IP!" said Don, AFK Arena developer, as part of the announcement. "Many of our production team staff, including myself, are big fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For this collaboration, we've designed gameplay inspired by the wondrous world of The Witcher, and all of the content is exclusive to AFK Arena. We're so looking forward to releasing the crossover to our players!"

AFK Arena is currently available both on iOS and Android devices. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, on the other hand, is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are, following a significant delay, still expected to release this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the most recent The Witcher video game right here.

What do you think of The Witcher's Geralt and Yennefer joining the roster of heroes in AFK Arena? Have you been playing the mobile game, or will this latest addition tempt you to give it a go? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk all things gaming!