Assassin's Creed's Ezio Joins AFK Arena

Ubisoft and Lilith Games announced that, as of today, the assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze from the popular Assassin's Creed franchise has joined AFK Arena, the popular mobile game. The character joins a growing roster of heroes and, as expected, he comes with a whole mess of iconic Assassin's Creed abilities like Eagle Vision.

Ezio joining AFK Arena was actually announced last week and a wild live-action trailer, which you can check out above, was released as well. The mobile title is really going all out with the crossover addition, though it's unclear just how many folks are interested in both properties. (For what it's worth, I'm a lapsed AFK Arena player myself, and had plenty of fun with it.)

Using his concealed blades, Ezio hides in plain sight, lurking to execute silent but deadly strikes upon his foes. Enemies must be on the lookout, or else they'll be unpleasantly surprised! #AFKCreed #ACxAFK #afkarena — AFK Arena (@AFK_Arena) August 9, 2020

"We’re excited to see AFK Arena’s core audience continuing to explode across the globe and we’re thrilled to add Ezio from Assassin’s Creed to our hero lineup from today," said Xiao Dong, Producer of AFK Arena, Lilith Games as part of today's announcement.

AFK Arena is currently available both on iOS and Android devices. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the latest and greatest iteration of the Ubisoft franchise, is set to release on November 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the next-gen consoles launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

