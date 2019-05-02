The Witcher Netflix Series Reportedly Picks Up Daredevil Director

According to a new report from Redanian Intelligence, Netflix has tapped Daredevil and The Punisher director Marc Jobst to direct the season finale of The Witcher, which is poised to premier sometime later this year. More specifically, the outlet was recently provided a picture of a clapperboard from the show’s set while it was filming in Poland last month, and interestingly the director listed on the clapperboard isn’t Alik Sakharov, but Marc Jobst.

Technically, the clapperboard simply says “Marc,” but when you factor in that the CV page of Jack Bandeira mentions Marc Jobst as the director of the episode he’s appearing in, it’s obvious that “Marc” is Marc Jobst. But if that wasn’t enough evidence for you, Jobst also recently revealed that as of April, he was in filming in Poland.

As mentioned above, Jobst’s resume is a pretty impressive one. He’s earned directing credits across Daredevil, The Punisher, Hannibal, Luke Cage, and more. And when you consider he’s worked with showrunner Lauren Hissrich and Netflix in the past, it’s not very surprising he’s working on The Witcher.

Whether Jobst will have any involvement in the other seven episodes, who knows. For the moment, it looks like he’s only been hired to direct the finale.

Of course, none of this information in the article is 100 percent official, but as you can see, it’s all pretty substantial evidence when pieced together.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime late 2019. For more news, information, and media on the upcoming TV adaptation, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the show by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things related to The Witcher.

