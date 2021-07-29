The Witcher: Dark Horse and Netflix Reveal New Yennefer Figure

✖

Dark Horse made Witcher fans around the world happy when they revealed a new line of figures based on the versions of the characters seen in Netflix's hit live-action series, starting with Geralt's reveal at WitcherCon. If you're going to have Geralt, you know you have to have Yennefer on the shelf as well, and now we have our full look at Yennefer's new figure. Yennefer will stand at 8 inches tall and is wearing one of her most memorable attires from season 1. She's holding a dagger in one hand while she extends the other one out a bit, appearing as if she's conjuring a small spell or preparing to, and you can check out the impressive figure below.

The figure sports Anya Chalotra's likeness and will retail for $59.99. It is expected to hit in January of 2022, and you can find the official description for Yennefer below. It can be pre-ordered right here.

"The breathtakingly beautiful and powerful sorceress, Yennefer of Vengerberg, wasn’t always as she appears. In season 1 Yennefer goes on an adventure of magic and intrigue as she searches for her true place in the world and tries to attain all that she desires. This 8" figure showcases her indomitable will and deadly cunning she displays during her travels."

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

What do you think of the statue line so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!