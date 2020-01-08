Geralt Voice Actor Weighs in on The Witcher Netflix Series

Last month, The Witcher Netflix series debuted to a ton of buzz and decent critical acclaim. It didn’t light the world on fire in terms of the latter, but it was one of the most talked about shows of the year, which is impressive given that less than a decade ago it was a niche IP that was big in Poland, and parts of Eastern Europe, but that’s it. However, the Netflix show isn’t responsible for popularizing the fantasy series, CD Projekt Red is. For those that don’t know: while the Polish studio is currently working on the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, it previous made its name with The Witcher. While the first game in the series was pretty niche, the second entry started to caught the attention of hardcore gamers. And then the third game in the series hit in 2015, and put CD Projekt Red on the map in a big way. It’s one of the most popular and beloved games not of just this generation, but of all-time.

That all said, before Henry Cavill was Geralt, Doug Cockle was. And for many, his performance as the monster slayer is always going to be the performance they think of when they think of the character. I digress, taking to Twitter, Cockle recently revealed that he — finally — finished watching the first season of the Netflix series. Further, he revealed his impressions of the TV show:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ok…finally saw all 8 episodes of The Witcher,” reads Cockle’s tweet. I love it. The time jumps are challenging, but it all comes together in the end. The main characters are wonderfully played by a talented cast and the world is lovingly realized. Bring on series 2!

Ok…finally saw all 8 episodes of @witchernetflix! I LOVE IT. The time jumps are challenging, but it all comes together in the end. The main characters are wonderfully played by a talented cast and the world is lovingly realised. Bring on series 2! #witchernetflix #Witcher — Doug Cockle 🐺⚔️🧸 (@DCockle) January 4, 2020

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix and Netflix only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the show, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.