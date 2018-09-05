Netflix’s ‘The Witcher:’ Henry Cavill Hilariously Responds to Casting

The Witcher community is alight with mixed excitement following the revelation that Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill would be taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series. We’ve seen both excitement and disappointment from fans and now the man himself is letting his voice be heard.

The actor took to his Instagram to put a hilarious spin on his involvement in the series, we’re sure Netflix also appreciates the nod.

The casting news is the first we’ve heard of an actual name attached, although casting began back in June. Cavill himself also stated earlier this year that he would “absolutely” be down to take on the role in a heartbeat, and it looks like he finally got his wish.

Fans, predictably, have a mixed reaction. Whereas some are excited to see how Cavill transforms into Geralt, others feel there are more suitable options out there.

At this point, we only have confirmation for Geralt, but we are sure more big announcements will be starting to kick off soon. As for previous news regarding character picks, here’s a recap of all of the new information we learned from the showrunner herself, Lauren S. Hissrich.

“Normally, when casting a show, the casting director pulls character-specific scenes from the pilot script for actors’ auditions. However, because we’re casting internationally (which means lots of emails and self-tapes) and because we know by now the internet keeps no secrets,” Hissirch said. “The writing staff has instead created entirely new scenes for our main characters. These are written to illustrate the precise tone, vibe, depth, and emotional resonance we need from Geralt and friends… but voila! They are spoiler-free, for us and for you.”

“Which means if you start seeing Witcher scenes floating around the internet in the coming weeks — yes, they’re probably real! But no, they won’t give anything away as to the stories we’re telling, or the ways we’re telling them. You’re safe. For now. And hells yes, his name is Jaskier,” she continued.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date. For more details on the project, click here.