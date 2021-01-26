The Witcher's Henry Cavill Gives Injury Update in New Instagram Post

✖

The Witcher's Henry Cavill, who plays protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the show, has provided an injury update over on his personal and official Instagram account, a few weeks after providing his first post update on the injury he suffered two weeks before Christmas whilst filming for the Netflix show. The new update is light on salient details, but it reveals that Cavill has been working extremely hard to ensure a successful rehab.

More specifically, the Instagram post -- which has racked up nearly 2.4 million likes in one day -- reveals that Cavill wakes up at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday in order to get "a few hours" of rehab in before his official workday starts.

According to Cavill, "some mornings are rough," however, the snow has made the process more enjoyable, and because he's up so early, he's been treated to quite a few sunrises.

"Monday to Friday I'm up at 0430 to get a few hours rehab in before my work day starts," said Cavill. "Some mornings are rough, but I do always get to see the dawn by the time I'm finishing up. The snow made this one even more enjoyable, if not a touch chilly!"

For those that don't know: Cavill's injury was a hamstring injury. At the time, it was unclear how serious the hamstring injury was, and it's still unclear, but it forced Cavill off the set. Typically, hamstring issues aren't very serious, but come with a fear of reaggravation, which can and often happen if you rush through the rehab process.

As for the show itself, it's still currently filming, and there's no word of when Season 2 will release. What's also unclear is how much of a setback -- if any -- Cavill's injury has caused the show. We do know the pandemic has disrupted filming more than once, but right now fans are still hopeful the second season will release this year.

For more coverage on The Witcher -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. In the most recent and related news, the show has reportedly cast King Henselt.