The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts King Henselt

It would appear that The Witcher Season 2 will be even more royal than the previous season with the appearance of King Henselt, monarch of Kaedwen. Henselt should be familiar to anyone that has read the novels or, even more likely, played through CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. It has been reported that King Henselt has been cast in the Netflix series and could potentially appear in multiple episodes of the new season.

According to The Witcher site Redanian Intelligence, which historically has a decent track record about such things, actor Edward Rowe has been cast as King Henselt in Season 2 of Netflix's live-action series. Rowe has a relatively brief list of credits to his name, including the 2019 drama Bait, so is something of an unknown. That's not to say his casting is unlikely; it wouldn't be the first time that The Witcher has cast someone in a named role without many previous credits.

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. There is no telling when Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform at this point.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

