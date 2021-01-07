The Witcher's Henry Cavill Provides Injury Update in New Instagram Post

✖

Back in December, two weeks before Christmas, Henry Cavill was injured on the set of Netflix's The Witcher, which is currently filming Season 2. Today, taking to Instagram, the actor behind the show's protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, provided an update on the hamstring injury. In a new post, Cavill explains that he's only allowed a single outdoor exercise a day due to the ongoing lockdown in the UK. And today, he used this allotted time to go on his first jog since suffering the aforementioned injury.

According to Cavill, the jog was "a major step" in his recovery process and is his first step to getting back up to speed. Unfortunately, there's no word of when Cavill will return to filming, but he does note he had an "exceptional" holiday featuring plenty of wine and a big ol' turkey.

"We are in lockdown here in the UK so I'm using my once-a-day outdoor exercise to go for my first jog since my hamstring injury (More on that another time)," said Cavill in a blurb that accompanied the social media post. "It wasn't fast, and it certainly was far, but it has been a major step in my recovery, and my first step to getting back into the groove after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey.

For those not familiar with hamstring injuries, the major concern is re-aggravation. Typically, hamstring injuries aren't very serious and won't keep you sidelined for very long, but they can quickly develop into a reoccurring issue, especially if you rush the recovery process.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to drop sometime this year, but right now a release date has been not been confirmed. For more coverage on the show -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: