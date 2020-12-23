Netflix's The Witcher Reveals First Look at New Collectibles

✖

Netflix’s The Witcher series teased something other than Season 2 this week by showing off a first look at the show’s new collectibles that’ll immortalize its characters in collectible figures and likely much more. The first preview of these collectibles showed Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher series, alongside his trusty horse, Roach. It was also confirmed that Netflix had partnered with McFarlane Toys to produce the collectibles.

You can check out the first look at the collectibles – or the collectible, in this case – in the image below that was tweeted out from the NXOnNetflix account. It showed Geralt and Roach facing the same direction with Geralt leading his horse, by we only saw a limited perspective of what the collectible will look like.

Finally. Here's your first look at the official Witcher collectibles. #Witchmas pic.twitter.com/OtCEUadBr8 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 23, 2020

Considering how popular Netflix’s The Witcher has been so far, it should be no surprise that collectible figures like the one shown above are in the works. Beyond Geralt and Roach, The Witcher has no shortage of memorable characters like Jaskier as well as the many monsters from the show. Made popular already through the novels and games with many merch items created from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt alone, these sorts of characters reached even wider audiences thanks to Netflix’s show, so expect to see plenty of collectibles for them in the future.

The first look at the line of The Witcher figures followed a holiday event hosted on the show’s official Twitter account where people got days of reveals from the Netflix series. Dubbed “Witchmas,” the event consisted of bloopers from the first season as well as looks ahead to Season 2. One of the latest and most revealing of those teasers shared a full page from the Season 2 script that hinted at another monstrous encounter.

I come bearing an invitation to a special #Witchmas celebration! You are cordially invited to the 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS, a holiday feast where nobody has to mingle, and everybody receives a gift! — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 14, 2020

The Witcher Season 2 does not have a release date yet and is currently being filmed.