‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Set Video Shows Off Beautiful Castle

Netflix has been stingy with The Witcher teases so far. There’s been no trailer, no official filming photos, nothing. We know most of the cast, and got some concept footage showing off Henry Cavill wearing his white wig, but that’s it. Thankfully, some leaks from filming have started to emerge and are holding us over. There’s been set photos flooding out, including some showing Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, as well as leaked videos, one of which notably shows off Cavill as Geralt and in action. And now more leaked footage has surfaced, this time showing of the series’ newest shooting location: Vajdahunyad Castle, which is located in Budapest, Hungary, where the show has been filming a lot.

Unfortunately, the new footage (which comes courtesyof r/netflixwitcher) is short and doesn’t show off the grandness of the castle or the scenes likely being captured at it, but it does give you a taste of what the show might look like.

As you can see, the footage isn’t a great display of the scene nor the majesty of the 1896 castle. Thankfully though, the Twitter account for the aforementioned page has gone through the trouble of gathering some photos of the castle that better show it off, and thus show off what type of shots we may see in the upcoming show.

We have a clip from yesterday’s filming at Vajdahunyad Castle. While interesting it is very short and can’t really capture the full glory of the castle. Have a look at these pictures for a glimpse into the world of The Witcher. 👀😮 #TheWitcher #Witcher https://t.co/4Doqk7QtxP pic.twitter.com/fR9a1MjGeL — r/netflixwitcher (@netflixwitcher) March 29, 2019

How often we will see the castle in the show, isn’t clear, but as mentioned above, a considerable amount of filming is being done in Hungary, so there’s a chance it’s a location we will see multiple times.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime later this year, with filming scheduled to wrap up in the next few months. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated show, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

