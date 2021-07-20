The Witcher: New Report Says Writing Has Started for Season 3

✖

We finally got a release date for The Witcher Season 2 at WitcherCon, which revealed it would be hitting Netflix on December 17th. That was big enough news, but a new report from Redanian Intelligence reveals writing might have already started on Season 3. According to the report, sources say that writing on season 3 has officially started despite any official announcement of season 3 and that the writing team for season 2 will largely be the same with some possible promotions. This hasn't been confirmed by Netflix, but any news on season 3 is good news, and it does seem like a forgone conclusion that Netflix will renew the series for a season 3.

By all accounts, WitcherCon was a massive success for Netflix, CD Projekt Red, and the Witcher franchise in general, and the ever-expanding franchise is going to be quite busy over the next few years. Not only are we getting season 2 of the main series, but we are also getting the new anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf in August.

Then we are getting The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live-action prequel series, sometime in 2022. That would likely be followed by season 3 of The Witcher, and that's not even including things like Monster Slayer and the possible next Witcher game from CD Projekt Red, though that will be likely even further out. Fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can get something cool in the meantime though, as a next-gen upgrade is coming for the complete edition, and then we're getting some new DLC themed after the show.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

What do you want to see in season 3?