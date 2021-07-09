The Witcher Reveals Season 2 Trailer at WitcherCon

Leading up to WitcherCon, Netflix gave fans a tease of the second season through Geralt and Ciri teaser trailers. With the big day now here, Netflix decided to reveal the long-awaited full trailer for The Witcher season 2, and it definitely has fans talking about what's to come. Some of the footage seen in the previous teasers made it into the full trailer, but we also got new footage to take a look at, and even a few glimpses of monsters and some of the new cast. There's a lot to process with the new trailer, and you can watch it in the video above.

WitcherCon is the first Witcher event of its kind, and throughout the day fans are getting behind the scenes details on season 2 of the show as well as full interviews with the cast. We're also getting interviews with the people at CD Projekt Red, who of course created the modern classic that is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Throw in first looks at new toys, collectibles, and a chat with Henry Cavill, and you've got yourself a Witcher fan's dream.

As for season 2 of the main series, season 1 left off with Ciri finally meeting Geralt, and the two will end up training together at Kaer Morhen in season 2. We last saw Yennefer at the Battle of Sodden, and teases have shown she might have been captured after unleashing a huge blast that cleared the battlefield. The good news is we don't have to wait much longer to find out all the answers to those questions, and you can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

