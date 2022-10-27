The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill Hypes Up Action-Packed New Episodes

The Witcher star Henry Cavill is hyping up the next season of the Netflix series. A number of years ago, Netflix confirmed that it would be adapting The Witcher books following the immense success of CD Projekt Red's video game series. Immediately, Cavill began campaigning for the role due to his love of both the books and games with support from the fans resulting in fan art. The campaign worked and landed him the role which he has passionately committed to. Thanks to his care and the love that the writers have given the series, it has been a massive success and is one of Netflix's biggest franchises now.

With a third season on the way, Henry Cavill is already hyping up what's to come. During a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York, Cavill revealed what fans can expect from the next season of the Netflix series. He noted he can't say much at all, but mentioned that a stunt coordinator that worked on the Mission: Impossible films is contributing to the third season and fans should expect a lot of action.

"Oh, I can tell you nothing," said Cavill. "What I can tell you is that I was working with Wolfgang Stegemann again, you will know his work from Mission: Impossible, and also from the Blaviken fight scene, which is episode 1 season 1. We got to do a whole season together and working with Wolfie is amazing, he's such an extraordinary stunt coordinator, a very close friend, so talented. There's a lot of action in season three. We go to do an awful lot together, sometimes by the skin of our teeth and working miracles, but we got it done. We hope that you guys get to enjoy our work because Wolfie really is, he's the best."

As of right now, Netflix is keeping The Witcher 3 under wraps. The season is expected to release on the streamer next year, but no one really knows anything else about it. Cavill's equally tight lipped, but given the show has featured some great set pieces already, it's good to hear that they're upping the ante for this outing.

The Witcher is streaming on Netflix right now.