New Netflix Series Has Disappointing Audience Score

On Christmas Day, Netflix released highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while many people were expecting it to be a gift, it seems the series is more like a lump of coal. As noted by Paul Tassi of Forbes, the show now has the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in Netflix's history, with a dismal 8%. Viewers will have to judge for themselves whether the series is actually as bad as people are saying, but it's clear that the reception is much worse than anyone expected to see.

With audience reviews, it's important to keep in mind that fans have a tendency to review bomb shows, so it's important to look at the picture as a whole. Audience scores alone just aren't a great metric to go by, but it's worth noting that professional reviews for Blood Origin aren't a whole lot better. As of this writing, the show's Tomatometer score currently sits at 38% with 24 professional reviewers having weighed in. Of those 24 reviews, 9 were positive, including one from ComicBook.com's own Matthew Aguilar, who rated the series a 4 out of 5. Readers interested in checking out Aguilar's review can do so right here.

It will be interesting to see what impact this reception might have on the franchise as a whole. The third season for The Witcher is currently planned for release next summer. There's a lot of anticipation surrounding Season 3, but it's somewhat bittersweet, as the new season will see the departure of Henry Cavill. The role of Geralt will be taken over by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4, and fans have been quite unhappy with the news. That unhappiness might have led to viewers being harder on Blood Origin than they might have been otherwise, but it's impossible to say for sure. Regardless, this definitely isn't what Netflix was hoping to see!

Have you watched The Witcher: Blood Origin yet? Do you think the series is better than viewers are saying? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!