The Witcher Showrunner Gives Updated Season 3 Release Window

It's now officially 2023, which means fans of The Witcher can say that Season 3 is coming this year. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't revealed a specific release date for the season beyond this summer. However, in a recent interview with Collider, showrunner Lauren Hissrich seemed to indicate that July 2023 is the current target. The outlet also asked Hissrich if it's possible that the season could be broken up and released in two parts, as Netflix recently did with Stranger Things. Hissrich would clearly prefer releasing it all at once, but she did leave open the possibility!

"We haven't discussed that [splitting the season] yet, but at this point I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn't rule it out. I do think that, obviously, we don't put anything out that we're not incredibly proud of," said Hissrich. "So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it'll be interesting. Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months or so until Witcher Season 3 comes out. So God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we'll see what happens."

The Witcher Season 3 will not be the end of the series, as plans are already underway for the show's fourth season. However, it will be the final one for series lead Henry Cavill; the role of Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4. While Season 3 was not planned with Cavill's departure in mind, Hissrich told EW last month that the goal is to give the actor a "heroic sendoff."

While a lot of fans are unhappy about Cavill's departure, anticipation for Season 3 seems to be quite high. The Witcher: Blood Origin was supposed to tide fans over until the new season, but it seems a lot of viewers weren't too keen on the prequel series. Hopefully Netflix won't keep fans waiting too much longer for The Witcher Season 3!

