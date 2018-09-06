The Witcher Voice Actor Discusses Henry Cavill’s Casting In Netflix Series

Fans of The Witcher have been going nuts upon hearing the news that the Man of Steel himself, Henry Cavill, has been cast as Geralt of Rivia in the forthcoming Netflix series. While some details have yet to be seen, most people are supportive of the hiring, believing that he’ll be a natural fit for the warrior, even if the take is different from the likes of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

Speaking of that, some fans have asked Doug Cockle, the voice actor who portrays Geralt in the Witcher games, what he thinks about the hiring. But he’s not bitter about it whatsoever. In fact, in a tweet that went up earlier today, he expressed full support for not only Cavill, but the series itself.

Said Cockle, “People keep asking… so… let me go on record saying I think that #HenryCavill will do a great job as #GeraltOfRivia ! He’ll make it his own of course, as well he should, and I can’t wait to see what @LHissrich and the whole @netflix team create. It’s gonna be #Magic.” Several of his fans have since expressed gratitude, and even suggested he take on Cavill in a game of Gwent.

At least Cavill himself is taking the news lightly, with an Instagram post that reads, “My new mailing address is: Geralt, C/O Vesemir, Kaer Morhen, Kaer Morhen Valley, Hertch, Kaedwen. Please note, I’m rarely there. Monster slaying being what it is. So, replies will be few and far between, if at all.” Along with that, there’s an image of the Netflix screen, which you can see below.

The Witcher Netflix series currently doesn’t have a release date.