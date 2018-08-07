The World Ends With You: Final Remix Drops October 12, New Trailer Revealed

The fan-favorite Square Enix RPG The World Ends With You: Final Remix is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 12, according to a fresh press release. The cult classic is returning with HD visuals, gameplay tweaked specially for the Nintendo Switch, and some exclusive new content that will surprise players of the original game. You can check out a brand new trailer above!

“Complete the mission…or face erasure. That’s all Neku knows after regaining consciousness in the middle of a busy intersection without his memories. Now he and his partner must fight to survive a life-or-death game in this twisted tale with more turns than the urban labyrinth of Tokyo they’re trapped in. This definitive version of SQUARE ENIX’s RPG classic brings the dark story to life on the Nintendo Switch system along with a new scenario and some new remixed music.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the past decade we’ve seen more developers try to emulate The World Ends With You‘s style and tone, but no one can capture the original magic being revived in October. In the same way that Jet Set Radio managed to bring an authentic culture of youth, zeal, and rebellion to the Dreamcast seven years prior, The World Ends With You conjured up a similarly authentic brew of style, music, and youth culture. The music is also really, really good, which is what many players of the original game remember most fondly. I could be biased, but I feel like the music still holds up today.

Many are wondering how the game will feel to play, and how the controls will transfer from the original DS version, which made very clever use of the capacitive touchscreen for precise controls. The game has also done well on mobile with touchscreen controls, which will also be available for the Nintendo Switch version. But how will things feel while playing on the big screen with the Joy-Con or Pro Controller? We can’t wait to let you know.

Here’s the elevator pitch from Nintendo:

Fight to survive the week-long “Reapers’ Game” playing out on the twisted streets of Shibuya, Tokyo