This Upcoming Indie Game’s Physics Are Truly Mind-Bending

There’s a new independent game under development that’s taking its physics engine to the next level. This happens from time to time, and it’s always fun to highlight a new game from an indie creator that breaks the mold. That’s the case with this new title under development at Wild Vector Games, which has taken the FPS concept from games like Halo and flipped it on its head — literally. Games rarely take something as common as a game world and remake it into something entirely new, but that’s a perfect way to describe Wild Vector Games’ latest creation.

On February 6, 2026, New Zealand studio Wild Vector Games launched a Kickstarter, unveiling Orbifold to the world. The game’s Steam page describes Orbifold as “Fight through mind-bending spherical arenas on your own or with friends. Scavenge for weapons, loot, and creative upgrades in the twisted remnants of a broken planet. A warped world of inverted mayhem awaits.” The gameworld isn’t typical of standard FPS games, as it’s entirely inverted, using unique gravity and physics mechanics for movement throughout the 3D world, featuring threats and goodies spread across the massive spherical plane. The game’s prototype phase is complete, and the Kickstarter campaign will help fund it to fruition.

Orbifold Recreates the FPS With Mind-Bending Physics

Image courtesy of Wild Vector Games

The core element of Orbifold is its spheres, which are levels that employ twisted physics that affect the player and the sphere’s landscapes. Using elevators, the player travels from one sphere to another, engaging in firefights between and within spheres. Because of the wonky physics, you can fire projectiles and curve their path towards your enemies, Wanted-style. This requires the player to be aware of their entire environment, including what’s above and beneath them. This all-around threat elevates Orbifold above previous FPSs, as it’s truly innovative, requiring different gameplay strategies to survive.

The game’s characters possess unique equipment and abilities, so while one has a jetpack, another uses hooks to move about the game world. Playing builds experience for your character, providing skill points that can be spent to unlock various upgrades. As of writing, the game features only two playable characters, but ten are planned for the full roster, and more are expected to arrive later. Orbifold’s weapons and equipment are highly diverse, offering different ways to play and supporting both close- and long-range combat. Additionally, artifacts are spread throughout the spheres, which boost your character, offering significant boons.

Orbifold also includes plenty of lore, so it’s not just a cool, new physics-based shooter. Plenty is going on behind the scenes that builds up the gameworld, including factions and other elements to add complexity to its narrative. While the game is still in development, the gameplay released so far suggests that Orbifold could be exceptional. If you have the means and are interested in supporting this game’s development, you can contribute to the Kickstarter campaign, which ends on March 18, 2026. Alternatively, you can wishlist the game on Steam, which also helps you keep track of the game’s progress, while showing Valve that there’s a growing interest in its success.

