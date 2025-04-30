Goat Simulator Card Game Fully Funded on Kickstarter in No Time

It’s no secret that Goat Simulator and its sequels have a dedicated fan base. The 2014 indie game from Coffee Stain Studios has captivated fans with its irreverent humor and open-world chaos, letting gamers wreak destruction as, you guessed it, goats. Since the first game captured fans, Goat Simulator has seen several sequels, a mobile port, and even a Remaster. But now, Coffee Stain Studios and MOOD want to bring the goats to a whole new world with a brand-new card game. After launching on Kickstarter on April 30th, Goat Simulator: The Card Game flew past its funding goal with impressive speed.

Goat Simulator: The Card Game will bring the chaotic vibes of Goat Simulator to a multiplayer card game format. With an original Kickstarter goal of $9,759, this campaign is already well over double funded with 20 days still to go. Clearly, fans are eager to see how the chaos of the video game franchise translates to card game format. To get a sense of how it works, you can check out MOOD’s gameplay video below:

Goat Simulator: The Card Game will be suited to 2-6 players, with chaotic humor that has players gearing up their goats to make the strongest goat army. Players will complete missions to earn chaos points and take home the win. And fr those who want streamlined, kid-friendly gameplay, there’s a game mode for that.

What You Get for Backing Goat Simulator: The Card Game on Kickstarter

Now that Goat Simulator: The Card Game has smashed past its Kickstarter goal, the campaign has several “Goat Level” goals to unlock additional features in the game as more backers support the game. These include additional Kickstarter Thank You Packs of cards and additional, secret bonus content that will be unlocked along the way.

Backer rewards on Kickstarter start with the Retail Edition of Goat Simulator: The Card Game, which costs around $23 USD. Big fans of Goat Simulator can opt for a higher tier reward, which includes an Exclusive Box featuring a special Exclusive Game box and additional card packs, along with an Exclusive Box with extra add-ons. The biggest tier is the one to go for if you really need a massive goat plushie in your life, because that’s one of the add-on options.

The Exclusive Kickstarter Box for Goat Simulator: The Card Game

According to their project timeline, MOOD hopes to have the game produced and ready to go in early 2026. As many tabletop games likely will for the foreseeable future, the Kickstarter does have a note that customers might incur additional tariff surcharges depending on what happens when the game goes into production. Regardless, it looks like Goat Simulator fans can look forward to a card game version of the chaos sometime next year, given that the Kickstarter has already hit full funding with plenty of time to go.

If you want to get in on the Kickstarter rewards, you can back Goat Simulator: The Card Game via their Kickstarter page. The campaign is set to run from April 30th to May 20th, so be sure to throw your support in before it ends if you need to be one of the first people to play this new version of Goat Simulator.