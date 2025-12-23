10 Best Independent Games of All Time

When video games first emerged as commercial products, they were primarily designed by large companies. It didn’t take long for independent games to arrive, though they often paled in comparison to those offered by huge studios. That trend has been changing over the years, with outlets like Steam providing a platform for game designers to sell their work. This has resulted in some of the best games ever made being produced by small, independent studios with minimal staff (and sometimes only one person). These ten are the best independent games ever released, and they’re ranked based on commercial performance, fan appreciation, and their influence on popular culture.

10) Braid

Image courtesy of Number None

Braid is a puzzle-platformer developed by Number None for Xbox Live Arcade in 2008. It was designed over three years by Jonathan Blow, with David Hellman on the artwork. Braid is centered around the player character, Tim, as he quests to rescue a princess from a monster. An underlying narrative unfolds as the game progresses, offering clues. It also includes a time-manipulation mechanic, which helped set Braid apart from other indie titles of the early 2000s. As of 2023, more than 1.5 million copies of Braid have been sold, and it’s widely considered to be one of the best platformers ever made.

9) Shovel Knight

Image courtesy of Yacht Club Games

Shovel Knight is a platformer developed by Yacht Club Games for various consoles and was released in 2014. The game draws heavily on 8-bit-era platformers popularized on the Nintendo Entertainment System and features a player character who uses a shovel as both a weapon and a tool. He can bash enemies with it or dig through the dirt to find treasure. He can also bounce using the shovel, and his mission is to rescue his partner, Shield Knight. The success of Shovel Knight led to the release of multiple campaigns, a remake, and additional content. As of 2019, more than 2.6 million copies of Shovel Knight have been sold.

8) Hades

Image courtesy of Supergiant Games

Supergiant Games’ Hades came out in 2020, and it was an instant success. The roguelike action RPG sees players control Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he makes his way out of the Underworld. He hopes to reach Mount Olympus, and he’s aided by a variety of Olympians and heroes on his journey. Play progresses through generated rooms filled with enemies. As the player continues, replaying the game after death, they improve Zagreus’ weapons and abilities, making him deadlier with each subsequent playthrough. The roguelike nature of the game enables procedural narrative storytelling, making subsequent playthroughs more enjoyable and immersive. The game sold more than 10 million copies and spawned a sequel, Hades II, released in 2025.

7) Hollow Knight

Image courtesy of Team Cherry

Team Cherry’s 2017 Hollow Knight is a Metroidvania-style game centered around an insectoid warrior known as “The Knight.” The player controls The Knight as he explores the fallen kingdom of Hallownest, which is riddled with violent creatures, thanks to a supernatural plague. As the game progresses, the player unlocks various abilities and learns much about Hallownest’s lore. Hollow Knight was a massive success upon release, launching on all major consoles and PC platforms, and selling over 15 million copies. Unsurprisingly, a sequel followed in 2025: Hollow Knight: Silksong, which also became an instant hit with gamers, gaining more than 5 million players within the first three days of release.

6) Dead Cells

Image courtesy of Motion Twin

If you’re a fan of roguelike-Metroidvania games and haven’t checked out Motion Twin’s Dead Cells, you’re doing yourself a disservice. The game centers on the Prisoner, and the player must guide him through a diseased island to kill the King. Through multiple playthroughs, the player can unlock new weapons and upgrades, making the Prisoner stronger as the threats become deadlier. Each level is procedurally generated, ensuring no playthrough is the same as any other. Permadeath forces a restart from the beginning, but this only adds to the challenge, making it more enjoyable to continue. The game sold more than 10 million copies and has been expanded multiple times, including a venture with Castlevania.

5) Fez

Image courtesy of Trapdoor

Fez is a 2012 puzzle-platformer developed by Polytron Corporation, released on all major consoles, as well as mobile devices. In the game, Gomez receives a fez that reveals to him that he exists in a 2D world, one of four sides of a 3D world. Gameplay involves rotating the world to different sides, helping to align platforms and solve puzzles to find cubes and fragments, thereby restoring order to the universe. The game’s unique puzzle mechanic made it a standout, and Fez won many awards. More than a million copies sold, and a sequel was planned, but it was unfortunately canceled during development.

4) Terraria

Image courtesy of 505 Games

Terraria is an action-adventure sandbox game with no set goals. Players can set up a base, explore, and do whatever they want. That said, several bosses grow increasingly challenging. Once beaten, gameplay evolves towards more complex challenges and enemies. One of the game’s best features is its myriad crafting items, including weapons, tools, and more. You can establish bases and house NPCs to help you on your quest, and much more. Terraria has been incredibly successful, selling over 64 million copies on numerous platforms. It is highly replayable and one of the best games of its kind, drawing in new and old players alike with every update.

3) Stardew Valley

Image courtesy of ConcernedApe

When it came out in 2016, Stardew Valley wasn’t the first farm life simulation game, but it’s easily the most successful. The game was developed by Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, who also published it. In the game, the player controls a farmer who takes over his grandfather’s dilapidated farmhouse. Gameplay involves meeting the townspeople, forging relationships, farming to earn money, and engaging in combat to improve stats and find supplies. Since its release, several updates have been made, including the addition of online multiplayer. Stardew Valley has received multiple awards and has sold more than 41 million copies since its release.

2) Undertale

Image courtesy of Toby Fox

Undertale is an example of a highly successful game developed primarily by a single person: Toby Fox. The game is an RPG that draws significant influence from a variety of titles, including Mother, Mario & Luigi, and Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, among others. In the game, the player controls a child who’s stuck in the Underground. To escape back to the surface, they must journey through the Underground, interacting with and battling various monsters. Every choice the player makes affects the story and the game’s outcome. Undertale was a massive success, earning numerous awards, and it has sold more than 5 million copies.

1) Minecraft

Image courtesy of Mojang Studios

Minecraft is a sandbox open-world game developed by Mojang Studios. It was formally released in 2011, but was in several playable stages of development for years. This involved millions of people playing the game and offering suggestions and mods to improve it. Ultimately, Minecraft became the most successful and best-selling video game of all time. Mojang sold it to Microsoft, and since its release, more than 350 million copies have been sold across almost every conceivable device capable of playing it. Minecraft has an average of 140+ million monthly players, its own convention, Minecon, a vast array of merchandise, and A Minecraft Movie was released in 2025, making Minecraft the most influential indie game ever developed.

