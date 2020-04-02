Fan Recreates Tiger King in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness are pretty much dominating social media right now. It seems like no one can refresh their Twitter feed without finding themselves inundated with memes and images from either the video game or Netflix series. Naturally, it only makes sense that someone would combine the two, and that’s exactly what Twitter user @AndyRockCandy did. Using Nintendo’s life simulation game, the user recreated Carol Baskin, the controversial owner of Big Cat Rescue, and one of the main focuses of Tiger King. Despite Animal Crossing’s style, it’s a fairly strong likeness, thanks in part to that tiger t-shirt.

Of course, the presence of the villager Bianca certainly doesn’t hurt. @AndyRockCandy fenced her in, in order to really sell the recreation of Big Cat Rescue. This is hardly the only recreation of Tiger King floating around the internet, at the moment. A fan of The Sims 4 recreated Baskin in the game, alongside Joe Exotic, John Finlay, and Travis Maldonado.

While the game has only been out a short while, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have been using the game and the Nook Phone to recreate a number of scenes from popular shows and movies. In addition to Tiger King, recreations of The Light House, The Shining, Midsommar, and more have become quite prevalent among the game’s fan community. As such, it’s not surprising to see Tiger King join the line-up, especially given the show’s current popularity. It will be interesting to see what popular show or movie comes next!

Tiger King (2020) pic.twitter.com/h5IAZ9mx3F — 𝒂 𝒏 𝒅 𝒚 (@AndyRockCandy) March 30, 2020

With people across the country spending more time in-doors thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that games with creation tools like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Sims 4 have given a lot of people a strong outlet for their creativity. It’s also provided gamers a chance to bond with one another, even when they can’t do so in person. With everyone struggling to find ways to spend time, it’s certainly nice to see people still bonding over the things that they love the most.

Are you playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Have you created an homage to a popular TV show or movie in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!