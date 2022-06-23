Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Molten Mirror Update Live With Patch Notes

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' new Molten Mirror DLC is out today alongside a huge update complete with equally huge patch notes. With the update, developer Gearbox has made a wide range of improvements, tweaks, and fixes to the Borderlands spin-off game. There's nothing -- beyond the new content -- too substantial about the update, but when added all up, it's a noteworthy update and one of the biggest since its release.

While we know everything the update does and doesn't do courtesy of the patch notes, we have no information about the various fille sizes platform to platform, which means the only insight we can offer into how long it will take to download is the combination of lengthy patch notes and new content usually indicates a huge download.

Below, you can check out the patch notes in their entirety, courtesy of Gearbox Software:

Content:

This downloadable update will include support for the third Content Drop from the Season Pass and various bug fixes and performance improvements.

Increased Chaos Chamber Cap to 50 from 35

A new Chaos Tier of gear has been added: Ascended!

A new type of run has been added to Chaos Chamber: Boss Run

[PC Only] Added support for AMD FSR 2.0

Wheel of Fate drop changes: The Wheel of Fate categories now include an improved (1.5x) dedicated drop chance at Legendaries from EACH DLC that the Host Fatemaker owns and has the correct progress in, assuming the category they landed on has any dedicated DLC Legendaries associated with it. This dedicated chance scales with luck. The Wheel of Fate now spawns 4 guaranteed gear pieces when you land on a gear category. The rarity chances of that gear now scale better with luck. When landing on the Customization category, the Wheel of Fate now spawns 2 customizations normally associated with Badasses from the main game, plus 2 customizations from EACH DLC that the host owns and has the correct progress in.

Special Mention Fixes:

In addition to this support, some changes have been made that we wanted to give special mention to based on feedback from the community:

Fixed various rare crashes, including those related to:

Bad numbers when loading into DLC Content

Loading into the introduction area and navigating to the Obelisks

Setting a Chaos Level in Chaos Chamber

Addressed the following reported concerns:

Fatemakers would be pulled into random runs after completing the max trial level in the Chaos Chamber

Added an indicator for max chaos levels in Chaos Chamber

Chaos Trial Runs are now never random and loop through the same core set

Fusion Orbs no longer require manual pickup

Chaos Chamber would not spawn as many enemies as we wanted. Increased the amount slightly.

The cinematic skip has been improved. We are also re-enabling the cinematic skip in Brighthoof

Added a "Press to Confirm" hold when deleting a character

Players joining a multiplayer game late were occasionally unable to select currently loaded characters

Slamming down on large crystal dice would occasionally launch players out of the map

Gear would not sort correctly when sorting by type

Item cards would overlap the Bank Inventory when comparing gear. The Bank Inventory has been adjusted to change size when Fatemakers are doing comparisons.

Marshmallow spell would occasionally disappear when hitting terrain in multiplayer

Sigil of Protection spells incorrectly referenced "Damage Resistance" instead of "Damage Reduction" on the item card

The "Conspiring" Enchantment would not extend bonuses to companions while Spore Warden's "Blizzard" skill was active

Fatemakers and Companions would occasionally appear as dead to other Fatemakers

Loot would occasionally drop above the level cap

Bottlecap Shortcuts would not always display on the AURA map when saving/quitting into Overworld

Shrines and Campaign Challenge progress would not always visually update when viewing the World Buffs tab in the AURA menu

Final Castle area in Queen's Gate was missing an Area of Discovery name. Has been named "Crashed Bastion". Fast Travel names have also been updated

[DLC] Some dogfish enemies had no names. They have been named

[DLC] Ear Cosmetics would not show the cosmetic rarity level

Purple ghosts would come back to life with human skin

Console Only] Various split-screen subtitle improvements

Various UI adjustments and improvements

Various sound effect adjustments

Various telemetry improvements

Various audio changes and adjustments

Various performance and stability improvements

Various micropatches were nativized

... and more!

Addressed the following gear-specific reported concerns:

Some guns lost the ability to be enchanted. Thunder Anima, Donkey, Birthright, Goblin Repellant, and Kao Khan will be able to drop as enchanted and re-rolled in Brighthoof.

[DLC] Enemies would occasionally be too calm after Counterfeint activated the Shadow Dummy

Health bar would not update correctly when the Fatemaker did not have a ward equipped

Bad Egg Ward would give an additional unintended 35% Bonus Dark damage to all melee attacks, in addition to its base melee buff. The ward's intent is to only award this bonus dark damage when the ward has been depleted.

A bug was causing "Caustic" Melee Hilt was able to be stacked multiple times, dealing unintended additional damage

Shell Casing Ring would trigger incorrectly. The gear's bonus will now correctly activate when the Fatemaker's ammo is low. The team also increased the bonus while the current gun is Low on Ammo from 50% to 66%. The threshold for "Low Ammo" has also raised from 30% to 50%.

Some elemental puddles would not have the expected appearance

Adjusted Live Wire: Live Wire's Chain Lightning beam would scale its damage based on how low your ammo was, with 0 doing the most damage. We've removed that scaling and balanced the beam to do the same amount of damage for what it would have done with no ammo. This is an overall buff, but made the gun perform a bit stronger than intended, so we're slightly reducing its damage. Reduced Live Wire's Chain Lightning beam damage by 12.5%

Addressed the following class-specific reported concerns:

Spellshot "Imbued Weapon" skill would fail to stack twice when casting two spells of the same element

Stabbomancer "Contagion" skill had a bug that would allow it to sometimes repeatedly apply Status Effects, leading to unintended amounts of damage

Stabbomancer "From the Shadows" skill would not consistently Critically Hit when the Fatemaker would use some Melee Weapons

Clawbringer "Dedication" skill would incorrectly give the max cooldown rate instead of scaling based on the Fatemaker's remaining ward

Spore Warden's Called Shot skill incorrectly referenced "Damage Resistance" instead of "Damage Reduction" on the skill description

Spore Warden's Play the Angels was not increasing ricochet damage after a critical hit as intended

Brr-Zerker "Blast Chill" and Graveborn "Blast Gasp" would not scale as intended

Graveborn "Reaper of Bones" skill referenced "Leech Efficiency" instead of "Dark Magic Efficiency"

Graveborn "Harvest" skill would unintentionally keep stacking for the Shroomie companion past its stack limit

The Demi-Lich Companion attack element would not convert properly when the Fatemaker had the Mantis Claw armor equipped

The Mushroom Companion had no loyalty and would target other Fatemaker's pings

Weekly Rotations:

Weekly Event! This in-game, limited-time mini-event will be active until June 30 at 9:00 AM PT.

Extended the In-Game Mini Event: Crystalline Chaos! Increased base crystals gained from clearing a room in the Chaos Chamber by 50% Increased base crystals gained from Big Reward Dice in Chaos Chamber by 50% Doubled base crystals from doing Bonus Objectives in Chaos Chamber Doubled base crystals gained from the Switches in Chaos Chamber

Featured Runs are available in the Chaos Chamber after you've completed the main story, and rotate weekly every Thursday at 9:00 AM PT. They're the same for all players, so jump in and see how your run went compared to other Fatemakers!

This run is an extremely special Featured Run because it was created by our community members in the Official Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Community Discord Server!

The server featured daily polls and let Community Members champion their favorite Bosses for a week. It was a close call, but D'Ryl had the most active Champions and will be the Boss for this run!

The Discord community has released ALL the Mimics! Mimics have COMPLETELY infested this run in every area! Make sure to experience it yourself before the week is over!

This is an event that will be hosted again so make sure to join the Discord to be ready for the next one!

Have you checked out the goodies for sale in the Vending Machines for the Chaos Chamber's Loot Room? They switch out their merchandise every week!

Change Notes:

Improved how Dragon Lord's dedicated loot pool is setup to prevent faults in the drop chances

Parasite was not scaling properly when Chaos Mode was turned on

Prevented Fatemakers from accessing an unintended area in Overworld when trying to collect a Zoomios Shrine Piece

Spell Adjustments:

Barrelmaker's damage and Status Effect damage increased by 100%

Dazzler's cooldown reduced from 18 seconds to 12 seconds

Dazzler's damage increased by 268%

Frozen Orb's damage increased by 275% -- Note: Frozen Orb has a known issue where it fails to collide with some enemies – this will be fixed in a future update

Gelatinous Sphere's damage increased by 100%

Gelatinous Sphere's status effect damage increased by 20%

Gelatinous Sphere's cooldown reduced from 24 seconds to 9 seconds

Glacial Cascade's damage increased by 30%

Laserhand's damage increased by 525%

Reviver's damage increased by 38%

Reviver's seeker projectile damage scale increased by 100%

Reviver's cooldown reduced from 36 seconds to 24 second

Sawblade's damage and status effect damage increased by 100%

Time Skip's damage increased by 100% -- Note: We're aware of a bug that is causing Time Skip's damage over time effect to not apply properly. This will be fixed in a future update

Thread of Fate's damage increased by 50%

Inflammation's Spell Charges are increased by 3

Inflammation's damage and Status Effect Damage increased by 30%

Twister's damage increased by 10%

Class Adjustments:

While we don't want to make huge adjustments until the new Blightcaller class with DLC 4 is out, we are seeing that Spellshot and Clawbringer are not matching our balance expectations for Chaos Chamber. We are finding that Spellshot is overperforming compared to the level we're targeting, while Clawbringer is underperforming.

Spellshot Changes:

We have seen Spellshot being utilized as the premiere damage-dealing class since the launch. We're looking to keep that strength but found that the additional stacked damage it can do with Spellweaving was contributing to that imbalance, along with the amount of Spell Damage applied to Gun Damage from Magic Bullets

Spellweaving: Adjusted the Spell Damage per stack from 10% to 8%

Magic Bullets: Adjusted the amount of Spell Damage that is applied to Gun Damage from 15% to 12.5%



Clawbringer Changes:

Clawbringer is still underperforming from what we would like to see. We're increasing the damage done by a few skills that deal with raw ability damage and should help with some quality of life. This should make them a bit more competitive when building for Ability Damage.