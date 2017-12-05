Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Reaches Impressive Lifetime Player Count

There’s something to be said about a video game that sustains a great deal of longevity. Overwatch from Blizzard is a stellar example of this, still attracting fans a year and a half following its release. But the same could also be said for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege from Ubisoft, which has seen substantial growth since its release two years ago this week.

Originally, the game didn’t sell that well, but then it started to grow with the addition of new content, including operators, maps and more. Now, it’s reached a staggering new count of lifetime players, based upon numbers provided by the brand director behind the game, Alexandre Remy.

According to DualShockers, Rainbow Six Siege has managed to attain more than 25 million players in its lifetime, creating a vast community as a result. Said Remy about the accomplishment, “Player investment has been core to the success of the game with longevity being always very important to us. As the game progressed, we continued to develop it with the community in mind. We’re thrilled to see that the community has embraced the game, brought along their friends, and really pushed our understanding of what’s possible with what we’ve created.”

And on the anniversary of the game’s debut, Rainbow Six Siege is still going strong. The team has just released a new expansion for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, under the name of Operation White Noise. It introduces three new Operators into the fold, each with their own signature styles and weapons. Season Pass players can dig into these new characters right away, while regular players will have to wait for next week.

And Ubisoft isn’t likely done yet, as it’ll have another season of content for Rainbow Six Siege lined up for next year, including even more maps and operators to dig into. No doubt it’ll keep multiplayer-loving fans coming back for more as they tactfully bring down opponents and cover their ground as a team.

Kudos to Ubisoft on reaching this accomplishment – and here’s to getting 25 million more players on board!

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.