Tom Holland Reveals He's Done Filming Uncharted Very Soon

Tom Holland is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he'll soon be playing another famous character: Nathan Drake. The Uncharted movie is currently in production, and Holland shared an official first look of himself in costume earlier today. That wasn't the actor's only social media post for the day. Holland also took to his Instagram stories to share a photo with costumer, Anthony Drewett, and reveal filming is almost complete.

"Last two days of shooting and it's all love and smiles," Holland wrote. You can check out the image below:

"Filming is going so well," Holland said on Instagram last month. "The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don’t know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it’s been going so well."

"The script’s really good, man," he teased earlier this year. "The script is really, really good. It’s really strong. It’s really, really funny. The dynamic between Sully and Drake is amazing, and Mark Wahlberg is going to crush it as Sully. And it’s a really, really fun film."

Video game fans are especially curious to see how the Uncharted movie comes together, given both the unexpected narrative and the star-studded ensemble cast. The film will be directed by Venom's Ruben Fleischer with a cast that also includes Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. Recently, Wahlberg talked about the movie, which was originally supposed to feature him as Drake.

"I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I’m playing Sully. Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there," Wahlberg said in an interview earlier this year. "There was that biological clock. We gotta’ get going quickly.”

"It’s exciting because, without giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story," Wahlberg also said. "Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool. It’s the first time I’m in a movie that’s a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It’s got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I’ve never been a part of.”

The Uncharted movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 16, 2021 (barring any more delays that push it back).