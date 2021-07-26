Tomb Raider Star Hopes They "Find a Way" to Make the Sequel

✖

Alicia Vikander debuted as Lara Croft in 2018's Tomb Raider, with fans and critics alike thinking it to be a major improvement from the previous live-action adaptations of the character in the early 2000s. The inherent potential not only of the character, but Vikander's performance of the adventurer, led many to wonder about when a sequel could move forward, with progress on a follow-up seeing a number of starts and stops over the years. While securing a filmmaker has been one complication, the coronavirus pandemic has also delayed plans of the production progressing, though Vikander is hopeful that the project will eventually come together.

"[Writer/director] Misha [Green] is about to ... A script is coming in very soon. She's extremely hardworking," Vikander confirmed with ComicBook.com. "And so, I can't say anything, because like you said, COVID kind of put everything just up in the air. But yeah, I'm excited to read scripts and hope that it's something that we'll find a way to make."

While Vikander's optimism will surely excite fans, her caveat about hoping to make it might seem like it's less of a certainty than it might have been at other points in the project's development. At one point, filmmaker Ben Wheatley was attached, with the film as recently as October 2020 having a March 2021 release date, only for MGM to confirm that its release date was being pulled indefinitely. Earlier this year came word that Wheatley was no longer attached, with Lovecraft Country showrunner Green being announced as helming the film this past January.

After news about the change in leadership emerged, Green herself took to Twitter to share her favorite installments in the video game franchise

Back in May, Green once again took to Twitter to reveal the status of the project, noting that the first draft had been completed and the title at the time was Tomb Raider: Obsidian.

"Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved," the filmmaker shared on Twitter. "But first draft finished!"

Vikander will next be seen in The Green Knight.

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

The Green Knight hits theaters on July 30th. Stay tuned for details on the Tomb Raider sequel.

