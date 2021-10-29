Tomb Raider Games are Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

It’s been nearly five years since the Nintendo Switch’s release, and since then, the console has played host to nearly every major franchise in gaming. One notable exception is Tomb Raider, but that will change in 2022, as Crystal Dynamics and Feral Interactive are set to bring two of the games to the platform: Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. Unfortunately, a more specific release window has not been announced at this time, so fans of the Tomb Raider series will just have to wait patiently to see what gets announced!

An announcement for the two games from the official Tomb Raider Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Great #TombRaider25 news for @Nintendo fans! We are so excited to announce a collaboration between @CrystalDynamics and @feralgames to bring Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to Nintendo Switch starting in 2022! pic.twitter.com/S1PBaxhJqt — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) October 28, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the games, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light first released in 2010, while its sequel, Temple of Osiris, was released in 2014. Unlike prior Tomb Raider games, Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris are isometric action games with an emphasis on arcade-inspired co-op. Guardian of Light can be enjoyed with one to two players, while Temple of Osiris offers co-op for up to four players. The two games received mostly strong reviews upon their release, and both seem like they’ll be a strong fit for the Switch format. At this time, it’s unclear whether the games will be sold separately, or bundled together.

While Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris undoubtedly have their fans, reception to these ports has been a bit mixed. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise, and some fans had hoped that main series entries would make their way to Nintendo Switch instead. Of course, it’s possible that Crystal Dynamics and Feral Interactive could bring over more Tomb Raider games should these two prove successful. For now fans of the series will just have to wait and see, but it’s always nice when good games get a second chance to find an audience!

Have you ever played either of these Tomb Raider games? Are you happy to see them coming to Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!