Tomb Raider 2 First Draft Is Complete, Potential Title Revealed

Earlier this year, we learned that Lovecraft Country's Misha Green had been tapped to both write and direct the sequel to 2018's Tomb Raider film reboot. And although we still have quite a way left to go until that project ends up seeing the light of day, Green herself shared today that the movie has now reached a rather substantial milestone.

Over on social media, Green shared that the initial script for Tomb Raider 2 has now been completed. Green announced that she had completed this phase of work on the movie by sharing the cover of the script. In the process, she also revealed that the working title for the film is said to be Tomb Raider: Obsidian. "Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved," Green made clear in her tweet. "But first draft finished!"

Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved. 🤫😜

But first draft finished!!! 🎉🥳🎊 #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/wrKVUubM6I — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 14, 2021

Although it's exciting to see that Green has reached this phase of development with Tomb Raider 2--or Tomb Raider: Obsidian--it's worth stressing that it'll likely be years before this movie ends up hitting theaters. As Green herself stressed, there's still a lot of work left to be done before production can formally begin. Most movie scripts tend to go through numerous revisions before the act of filming even begins to become part of the conversation. So all of this is to say that Green clearly still has a lot of work left in front of her with the script alone.

Still, it will be endlessly interesting to see what she decides to do with Lara Croft and Alicia Vikander's version of the character. In the past, Green herself has talked about what a big fan she is of the video game series and has said that Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are some of her favorite recent installments in the long-running series. No matter how this film turns out, Green is clearly well-acquainted with the character and should bring her own unique spin to this world.

So are you excited for another Tomb Raider movie to eventually hit theaters? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.